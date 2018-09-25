Rowan County couple charged, accused of leaving two infants in running car

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Two people were charged with child abuse after deputies say they left two infants in a running minivan on Friday night.
According to the report, deputies were called to investigate a disturbance at a house in the 600 block of Briar Creek Drive.
As they were talking to the people involved in that incident, someone told them that two of the people involved in the incident had left two infants inside a running minivan.
Deputies found the couple, now identified as Chrystal and Michael Wayne Power, and asked them if they were going back out for the night, and if they had forgotten anything. The couple said no, and then the deputy informed them about the children in the car.
Another family member was contacted to pick up the children. DSS was also notified.
Chrystal and Michael Power were charged with child abuse and released on bond.
