Mom and daughter find used needles discarded near Arboretum shopping center

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Charlotte mom reported a dangerous site near a popular community pond, but says she has not gotten any results after calling local authorities.
At the pond behind the Arboretum Shopping Center, the mom and her daughter found used needles, just feet away from both a walkway and a neighborhood street.
“It’s a beautiful community, but everybody has problems, I guess,” she said.
A walk through this area may seem harmless.
But a second look – and you really have to look – and you will find several used needles scattering the soil.
“I’ve definitely heard and seen a lot of people who do drugs around this area,” Makaila Brown said.
Brown sits on the other side of the water, closer to the arboretum shops. She says she wouldn’t venture to the other side.
“I wouldn’t trust it,” she said.
Unknowingly, the mom – who doesn’t want her face shown – went over with her daughter after some frozen yogurt.
The two began picking up trash.
“My daughter went to pick up a bag and saw the needles,” she said. “And we started looking, they were everywhere.”
The mom said she called around to several local agencies, each pointing to the next. She was unable to get someone to come safely remove the needles.
“This is a child’s place,” Maya Estrada said. “Families come here to enjoy their time.”
Families enjoying the area Monday showed concerned over the possible danger so easily hidden among the twigs and leaves.
“Kids play with anything, put it in their mouth,” Viviana Ramos said. “It’s just dangerous for anybody.”
WBTV reached out to local police, the county, and the city about this. A representative with the city responded, saying they would send Solid Waste Services out to safely remove the needles.
That mom whose daughter found the needles tells WBTV, she hopes the next person who reports something like this has an easier time getting through.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.