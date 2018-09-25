Man missing for weeks in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man has been missing since Aug. 26.
Deputies say 29-year-old Edward Clifford Garrett never returned home after visiting a friend in western Lincoln County. He was last seen at a home in the 200 block of Highway 274 on Aug. 26.
Officials say he was driving a car he borrowed from someone in Cherryville. The vehicle was found unoccupied and parked in the side of Dave Heafner Road in Crouse on Monday, Aug. 27.
Garrett is described as being around 5′6″ and 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a Superman tattoo on his right arm and a Tasmanian devil tattoo on his left arm.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or Lincoln County Communications at 704-735-8202.
