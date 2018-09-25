Kevin Olsen accuser back on stand for cross examination

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The woman who says ex-UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen raped her was back on the stand Tuesday morning.
Kevin Olsen is facing three counts of second degree rape and one count to sexual offense.
The accuser faced questions from the defense.
During cross examination, defense attorney George Laughrun and the 25-year-old woman got into an exchange about the fact she took a class about teen health, sexual health and relationship violence but was still in the rocky relationship with Kevin Olsen.
“I loved him. I was in denial,” she told Laughrun.
She said she was trying to help him from “killing himself” and “from overdosing” from the drugs he was using.
The woman and Olsen were in a dating relationship at the time of the alleged assault.
The ex-girlfriend says it happened in February 2017 after the two went out drinking with friends and went back to Olsen’s place.
On Monday she told jurors she never said no.
Tuesday morning, during cross examination, the woman said that during their year long relationship she never required Olsen to ask before having sex. She said it always just happened.
She acknowledged to the jury that after Olsen was arrested, she still asked friends about him.
At the time he was charged, Olsen was a QB for UNC Charlotte.
The defense questioned why the woman didn’t leave Olsen before if the relationship was tumultuous - whether being close to the family of Olsen’s brother, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, was the reason why she stayed.
She said while did attend Panthers games and Olsen family gatherings, she said “if I really, really wanted to be with him I would have got back in bed with him that night. I wouldn’t have left.”
Olsen’s defense attorney says the sex was consensual.
The accuser was the first witness to testify in the trial. She took the stand Monday morning and finished Tuesday morning.
Prosecutors are calling other witnesses to testify.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.