High school football playoffs pushed back a week in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Due to flooding in the eastern part of North Carolina, the NCHSAA has decided to push the start of the high school football playoffs back a week.
It’s the second time in the last 3 years that the state has had to do this because of flooding caused by a hurricane.
“The complexity of adjusting dates for playoff rounds and state championships in fall sports are difficult even in the best of times; however, we must do everything in our power to do what is best for the students who participate in our programs across the state,” said Commissioner Que Tucker in a statement provided by the NCHSAA.
The end of the regular season is now November 9th with the playoffs starting the follow Friday (November 16th).
State championship games for football are now a week later as well and now will be spread out over 2 days. The championships will be played on December 14th and 15th with the sites to be named later.
South Carolina decided to move the start of their football playoffs back a week last week.
