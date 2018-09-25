Food vendor fired after video appears to show him spitting on pizza

View this post on Instagram

I was sent home early today because I didn’t have on my Comerica Park shirt and they say I was at the bathroom for too long. So they yelled at me and told me to go home. But since they made me go home early I couldn’t wait until after the game to tell them an employee was spitting in customer pizzas!!! 🤮🤮🤮#detroittigers @worldstar #worldstar #detroit f @theshaderoom The customers don’t deserve this!! This is disgusting! And for the company to threaten me and let me go for exposing this video to the fans is also disgusting!!😡