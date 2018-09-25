First Alert Days issued for Thursday, Friday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The clouds and cool, damp air that dominated our weather pattern Monday is still with us Tuesday morning. While we start with an overcast in the morning, more sunshine should break through the clouds as our winds shift to the southeast during the afternoon. With the breaks come warmer afternoon temperatures as well, topping out in the low to mid 80s late in the day. Rain chances will remain fairly low again Tuesday, though a few showers may pop up this afternoon in the mountains.
The highest rain chances this week will come Wednesday and Thursday as a cool front pushes our way from the west. Both days have been declared FIRST ALERT DAYS, as there is potential for heavy downpours and disruptive weather late in the day on Wednesday and scattered thunderstorms again on Thursday. Before any rain arrives - again, late in the day - highs Wednesday will reach the middle 80s. Just behind the front and with plenty of cloud cover around Thursday, afternoon readings will back off to near 80°
By Friday and the weekend, we’ll settle down into the lower 80s each day, and while rain chances back off a little bit, there will likely be scattered thundershowers around all 3 days as the midweek frontal system loiters across the region.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
