First Alert Days issued for Thursday, Friday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The clouds and cool, damp air that dominated our weather pattern Monday is still with us Tuesday morning. While we start with an overcast in the morning, more sunshine should break through the clouds as our winds shift to the southeast during the afternoon. With the breaks come warmer afternoon temperatures as well, topping out in the low to mid 80s late in the day. Rain chances will remain fairly low again Tuesday, though a few showers may pop up this afternoon in the mountains.