CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
- First Alert Days declared for Wednesday and Thursday
- Rain likely
- Thunderstorms possible
A cold front is on the way toward the Carolinas. That will keep us unsettled for a few days and is the cause of the declaration of First Alert Days Wednesday and Thursday.
We may start Wednesday dry but as the front moves in from the west, rain chances go up the second half of the day. There is a 60% chance late in the day and in the evening. Disruptive rain and a few thunderstorms are the biggest potential issues. The front will hang around into Thursday. That will bring another 60% chance for rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
By Friday and the weekend, rain chances go down but they won’t be gone. We still have a chance for showers or a thunderstorm through Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the low 80s and it will be muggy for late September.
Have a good evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.