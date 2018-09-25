Fall colors peeking through in spots, experts say colder weather is

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A few leaves have started turning color in the North Carolina Mountains as Fall begins and October approaches.
Most trees are still green but showing a tinge of change. Experts say most of the color seen now is due to the shortened daylight. Colder weather will accelerate the change.
Dr. Howard Neufeld at Appalachian State University says a frost or at least cooler weather will get the biological process moving quicker in the trees to bring out the color. Warm weather lately has caused some trees to hold back, said Neufeld. Even so, he says the trees are healthy and color could be good this year if the weather cooperates.
Florence did not do the damage that many expected. Some leaves were knocked off but mostly brown and weaker leaves fell victim to it. Another system like Florence, though, could cause problems say experts but none is predicted right now.
October is the biggest tourist month in the mountains and officials are hoping that holds true again this year. It all depends on the colors, they said.
