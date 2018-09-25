Disney World introduces new season-based pricing system

(CNN) - Tickets to Walt Disney World may now cost less depending on which day you go.
Walt Disney World Resorts is unveiling a new pricing plan that kicks off next month for its Orlando, FL parks.
Beginning October 16, tickets will be structured in ranges depending on the season.
For instance, one-day one park tickets will cost between $109 and $129 depending on the day you visit.
Disney is also getting rid of the small extra fee you've paid to go to Magic Kingdom for the past two years.
The main park will now cost the same as the others.
Disney hopes this new plan will help spread out attendance throughout the year.
