Defense is the key for Charlotte 49ers basketball in 2018-19

“We’re not letting anyone into the paint,” said senior center Jailian Haslem. “We are trying to keep the ball on the perimeter. There’s not going to be any easy penetration. Last year, that was a problem for us. If they are going to beat us, they are going to have to beat us on 3 point shots. No one on ones, everybody on the team is going to be helping out some way. It’s all about a team playing as one.