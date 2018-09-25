City of Kannapolis approves construction of downtown sports and entertainment venue

The council also approved a 30-year lease with Temerity Baseball, LLC. These approvals include provisions that the team: will remain in Kannapolis, will continue to use Kannapolis in the team name, manage events/games, including concessions, maintain and make repairs to the facility, must operate a “first class” operation, split the costs of some utilities with the City, allow the City to use the SEV for eight events annually and have access to a suite, and give the City 25% of all concessions sold at City sponsored events. The team will pay the City $450,000 for the first three years of the lease and an increase of $35,000 every three years.