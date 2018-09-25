Proposed California initiative seeks to end high speed rail

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2016 file photo morning rush hour traffic makes it's way along US 101 near downtown Los Angeles. Activists seeking to repeal California's gas tax increase are proposing another ballot measure aimed at providing replacement transportation funding and nixing the state's high-speed rail project. Supporters of Proposition 6 said Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, they will file a proposed initiative for the 2020 ballot that would designate existing tax revenues for transportation projects and end the state's plan to build a high-speed train. The proposal is seen as a counterpart to this year's ballot initiative to repeal a fuel tax increase that is funding transportation projects in the state. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) (Richard Vogel)