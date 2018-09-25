Barbershop owners bothered that their volunteer was arrested at a CMS School

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Owners of No Grease Barbers were in court Tuesday. They were supporting one of their own. Marquise Daye is a student at No Grease. He was at Thomasboro Academy giving haircuts to students at no charge. After giving a few haircut he was arrested and placed with a $30,000 bond. When Daye checked in at the school, he was flagged as a sex offender.