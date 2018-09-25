Arrest made in Hickory shooting

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) - Police in Hickory have made an arrest involved with the case of a July 28 shooting that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old girl.
Cheyenne Alexia Kenniston, 20, was arrested in reference to the shooting death of Katlyn Michelle Wittcop, 17. Kenniston has been indicted for second-degree murder charges and is currently being held at the Catawba County Detention Facility.
Multiple people were present when the shooting occurred and officers investigated the case for two months before making this arrest.
