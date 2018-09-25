Arrest made in Concord robberies case

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - An arrest has been made involving the robberies that occurred in Concord over the weekend.
Jaythien Isiah Cartagena, 17, of Fairbluff Road, was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Cartagena is accused of being involved in the robberies at the Speedway Gas Station and a Bojangles franchise located in Concord. In these incidents, the robber wore a distinctive clown mask.
Captain John Tierney of the Concord Police Department remains the point-of-contact in this case moving forward and can be reached at (704) 920-5065.
