79-year-old attacked in Charlotte, no arrests

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating an attack on a 79-year-old man in the Clanton Park-Roseland neighborhood of Charlotte.
According to the victim, Carlos Woodard, 4 teenagers came to his house this past week asking to mow his lawn. He knew two of them because they had cut his grass before, but this time was different.
He says they went to his backyard to decide how big the yard was and how much they would charge.
“They came back, and I said, ‘how much you going to charge me?’ They said they didn’t know and that they would come back next week,” said Carlos Woodard. “Just as I turned around, one of them hit me. It felt like they hit me with a large rock.”
Woodard says he was hit again and tried to get back to his front door.
“They only thing I could think about was getting into the house. Getting away from them,” said Woodard.
Next, he said, the 4 ran off, leaving him bloodied.
“It is dangerous, that is what it is like. They wanted to kill me I know it. They wanted to kill me over a few dollars,” said Woodard.
He had a gash in his head, he had a swollen cheek, a knot on his head, and scrapes on his arm.
Woodard was also worried about his wife who was inside at the time.
“I love my wife. I am glad they didn’t hit her because it would have been on,” said Woodard.
Woodard says he has warned his neighbors and want others in the area to be aware of these suspects.
“They are dangerous. They are not just out to steal and runaway. They are out to hurt you,” said Woodard.
According to police, no arrests have been made. Meanwhile, Woodard is hoping not to see the four suspects again.
“I would tell them that I forgive them but they will have to pay for what they did,” said Woodard.
