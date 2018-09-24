Woman accusing former QB for UNCC of rape takes stand in trial

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Kevin Olsen didn’t have to wait long to see his former girlfriend take the stand.
While Olsen’s relatives sat on one side of the courtroom, and the woman’s family and supporters sat on the other side - the first witness to testify is the woman accusing Kevin Olsen of rape
Now 25 years old, the woman told police that Olsen sexually assaulted her in February 2017 while they were at the house where he lived in the University City area.
At the time of his arrest, Olsen was a quarterback for UNC Charlotte.
The woman described her and Olsen’s year long relationship as rocky because of his infidelity.
She testified that during their time together they had a normal sexual relationship - that he never injured her while they were physically intimate.
She says one night in February 2017 she and Olsen went out drinking with friends.
At one point she sent him a text asking if he wanted to go home and have “hot sex and watch porn.”
The woman told jurors that as the night went on, she and Olsen were at different locations and argued via text messages. They eventually took an Uber to Olsen’s place.
She says when they arrived home, Olsen - the younger brother of Panthers’ tight end Greg Olsen- was distraught.
“He wasn’t happy living up to his brother and his parents and his family,” the woman testified. “He had issues like being in Charlotte for a long time when we were dating where he wasn’t happy in Charlotte and didn’t want to be here.”
According to the woman, Olsen tried to strangle himself in the bathroom with a telephone charger.
"I could tell he was struggling to breathe so obviously I went over and did what I could to help him and like we got it off his neck and we fell to the floor and he was crying” she told jurors.
She says Olsen calmed down but according to Olsen’s ex - when they went back to bedroom Olsen became angry because she received a text message.
“That’s when he got on top of me and started hitting and punching me,” and she said when he was stopped “he rolled over in a fetal position and started crying."
She testified that “he wanted to have sex immediately."
She said he had sex with her four times and she was too scared to say anything or fight back during intercourse.
Olsen’s accuser says after she was able to leave the house, she went to her place and a her friend took her to the hospital. She then talked with police.
The defense says the sex was consensual.
During cross examination the defense attorney pointed out inconsistencies with the time the woman says she received the text message that allegedly made Olsen angry and started beating her in bed.
Attorney George Laughrun noted that the text came before Olsen and the woman arrived home.
Testimony continues Tuesday morning.
