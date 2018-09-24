Should you consider a 3D mammogram over the traditional 2D?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - If you are a woman of the age to get a regular mammogram, there's a question you'll be asked when you arrive for your appointment.
Do you want the 3-D? They’ll warn you it might not be covered by insurance and could cost you. Perhaps you’ve wondered what you should say.
We reached out to Dr. Nicole Abinanti, a radiologist with Novant Health, who showed us the difference between the images provided by a traditional 2D mammogram, and the images provided by the scan most commonly known as 3D.
"This woman has a mass right here, you can see how it stands out, it is brighter right here," Dr. Abinanti said.
The machine used in each scan is the same but the 3D takes multiple images instead of one. Those images are then reconstructed by a computer and the radiologist can see your breast in one millimeter slices.
"The slices overlap and that allows us to get a better look at the breast. It minimizes false positives," Dr. Abinanti said.
More insurance companies are paying for 3D scans but it is best to know that before you arrive at the office so you don't feel as though you have to make your decision on what type of scan to get based on cost.
Dr. Abinanti suggests 3D scans for all women, if possible, but certainly for women with breasts classified as dense.
When asked if 2D scans are no longer good enough, the doctor said she prefers them over doing nothing but because more insurance companies will cover a 3D scan she suggests that if possible.
