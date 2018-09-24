SEPTEMBER 24 >> Tiny Princess in a Big-Hearted Town

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Mackenzie Barron is 3-years old and has DIPG. That’s an inoperable and incurable brain tumor. Mackenzie lives in Indian Land. This is the sweet girl who we surprised over the summer with a Minnie Mouse meet-and-greet. If you don’t remember that, a link to the video is at the bottom of this post.
It was awesome.
Anyway, 14-year-old Ally Davis coordinated that whole Minnie Mouse surprise. Ally is one of our past #MollysKids and unbeknownst to me at the time, Ally didn’t stop after Minnie.
Ally then got the Miss America Organization involved, and the town of Waxhaw. She – with the help of others – planned a royal celebration fit for a fairy tale.
It all played out on a Saturday night. A pink limo driven by a Waxhaw Police Department officer picked up Mackenzie at her home. He drove her family to Five Stones Church where she was greeted by several Disney princesses and local Miss North Carolina titleholders. They traveled in from across the state.
The church was then transformed into a castle and they had a tea party with 700 members of the congregation.
Someone there even knew Tim Tebow, and had him tape a video for Mackenzie!
It ended with Mackenzie being crowned “Honorary Carolina Princess.” She was then escorted down a red carpet to a horse and carriage and the Barron family was taken on a parade route through Waxhaw, escorted by Waxhaw Police, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office SC and the wonderful Hometown-Heroes Monroe Nc motorcyclists.
Over 2,000 people in Waxhaw came out to line the streets with signs, balloons and pom-poms.
She loved the whole thing. Thanks to Katey Knight with Hot Rod Chic Photography for a few of these photos.
Action can take any form.
Very cool this all stemmed from one of our amazing #MollysKids wanting to help a much younger one. Picture of Ally and Mackenzie hugging, also below.
-Molly
Past Mackenzie posts >>
- July 2018: http://tinyurl.com/MackenzieMKs
- FB LIVE: http://tinyurl.com/FBMackenzieMinnieMks
- MINNIE PHOTO ALBUM: http://tinyurl.com/FBAlbumMinnie
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.