SEPTEMBER 23 >> Christopher Teems (#MollysKids)

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Oh, this breaks a heart. 7-year-old Christopher Teems is yet another one of our #MollysKids this month living with DIPG.
DIPG is a nasty brain tumor. It is incurable.
He lives with his soon-to-be 70-year-old grandmother, Blanch Teems, who is his nanny and legal guardian. They’re in Stanley in Gaston County.
Blanch says in late June he started having headaches and throwing up. They’d give him over-the-counter medicine – like any conscientious adult would do – and the pain would subside. Then on July 4th, he just laid around. Didn’t play with other kids. The next day he was throwing up again so his grandmother took him to the doctor.
They sent him to the hospital. A CAT Scan showed a mass on the brain.
From there he was transferred to Levine Children’s for an MRI. It came back as DIPG, on his brain stem.
“They can’t do surgery because of where it’s located,” Blanch said. “He has been going through radiation – tons of it. Thirty treatments, five days a week, Monday-Friday. It’s like it’s his job. He has to be put to sleep for each treatment.”
When he wrapped up these treatments two weeks ago. They did a blood test and are waiting for results. Another MRI is scheduled for October 2nd, and will tell more about the future.
“We are just praying it’s gone,” Blanch said. “I’m tired. I’m worried about him. I lost my husband last year and Christopher is all I’ve got. He is an amazing boy and very smart. He said he wanted to grow up to be a preacher, like his grandfather was. We say our prayers every night. Sometimes Christopher cries, and sometimes he’s alright with it. But it’s all hard. We have faith, but it’s hard on him.”
Read that quote again. There is power in her honesty.
Blanch also said when Christopher is at home he likes to play on his tablet and watch the cartoons SpongeBob SquarePants and The Loud House.
Hugs to you, Christopher.
Everyone else, use this story as an excuse to go hug your own kids.
-Molly
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
