Shots fired outside elementary school during student drop-off

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man was shot at while exiting the drop-off line at Lawrence Orr Elementary School’s Monday morning, police say.
The shooting forced an immediate lockdown, which was lifted by 11 a.m. No one was hurt.
Police say the intended target was exiting the parking lot when another person got out and started shooting.
Police believe a man got out of the car prior to drop off, dropped off their kids and picked up the shooter as they were exiting the school parking lot. CMPD says the shooter was shooting away from the school.
As the shooter was fleeing the scene, they reportedly struck another vehicle.
Officials believe the intended victim and shooter knew each other and do not believe the shooting was random.
Police are searching for the gunman. No names or possible motives were released.
Lawrence Orr Elementary School is located on Shamrock Drive near N Sharon Amity.
