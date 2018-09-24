Panthers and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina partner for Hurricane Florence relief

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers along with head coach Ron Rivera and team owner David Tepper arrived at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina on Monday in order to pack emergency boxes for Hurricane Florence relief efforts.
The players were at the food bank from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. helping to prepare these boxes. Team staff as well as the Women of the Panthers will help pack boxes as well, on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.
“People are in need and it’s important for all of us to serve and work together as a team to help our region,” said Tepper. “Natural disasters have a way of bringing communities together and we want to do our part to help the Carolinas rebuild. These emergency food packs will hopefully provide some temporary relief.”
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.