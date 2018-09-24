Opening statements to begin in Kevin Olsen trial

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Opening statements are expected to begin Monday in the trial of former UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen.
Olsen, 22, is accused of raping his ex-girlfriend at a home in University City in February 2017. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Olsen after the alleged victim told police that Olsen assaulted her in a house after the two had a night out in uptown. At the time of the allegation, Olsen was a quarterback for UNC Charlotte’s football team.
Olsen has denied the accusations and rejected a plea deal. He faces multiple rape charges that each carry up to 10 years in prison.
Olsen’s defense attorney says it was consensual sex. The woman and prosecutors say it was rape.
When Kevin Olsen walked into the Mecklenburg County courthouse Friday morning, his parents, other relatives and supporters accompanied him as prosecutors and the defense tried to impanel a jury.
After three days of jury selection, 12 jurors and two alternates were chosen.
The defendant’s brother, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, is a name on a list of people would could possibly be called to testify.
