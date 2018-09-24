Motorcyclist killed in crash in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - A motorcyclist was killed after a collision with another car in Rock Hill Saturday.
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the incident happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Anderson Road and Mallard Terrace Lane.
Police responded to a call in reference to a collision between a Harley Davidson and an Acura. Rock Hill Fire and Piedmont EMS responded to the scene as well.
Officers found the driver of the Harley Davidson unresponsive being treated by EMS. The motorcyclist was taken to CMC Main by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
After an investigation, it was determined, the Harley Davidson was traveling north on Anderson Road when the Acura, who was traveling south, made a left turn and failed to yield the right of way to the Harley Davidson.
The driver of the Acura was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.
On Sunday, the driver of the Harley Davidson died at the hospital.
