Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Continues To Give Back With 2018 Steering Wheel Auction

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - NASCAR is headed to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the much anticipated weekend of ROVAL racing. Sherry Pollex was recently named the pace car driver for Sunday’s Cup Series race, which just so happens to close out the month of September.
September might be the most important month of the year for Sherry and Martin Truex, Jr. because it's childhood and ovarian cancer awareness month - the two causes the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation supports.
All month long the foundation has been giving back to both the childhood and ovarian cancer communities through various events, including their annual steering wheel auction. Each weekend of the month, Truex Jr. has used a steering wheel designed by someone special including Sherry, as well as childhood and ovarian cancer patients.
Some of the designers include three year old childhood cancer survivor, Easton, from Charlotte, NC. Seven year old Lexi, who is battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and ovarian cancer survivor, Karen McNevin, a patient at Novant Heath Medical Center.
You can find out more information at www.martintruexjrfoundation.org and even bid on some of those wheels!
