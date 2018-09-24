Man fatally shot in Lancaster, alleged shooter not charged

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man died on the way to a Charlotte hospital after being shot at a home in Lancaster, SC, early Monday morning.
The shooting happened before 1:20 a.m. at a home on Maplewood Avenue in Lancaster. Deputies say Jamey Randal McCants, 44, was shot once in the upper torso with a handgun.
McCants was rushed to Springs Memorial Hospital and then to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, but was pronounced deceased while en route.
Investigators say the person who fired the handgun, along with everyone else present during the shooting, stayed at the scene and spoke to law enforcement. No other people are being sought.
“Based upon the information we developed from our interviews with the witnesses concerning how and why this incident occurred, we did not take the person who fired the handgun into custody,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We are continuing to investigate this matter. There are other people we need to talk with, and we have possession of evidentiary items that will be processed and examined. When we complete our investigation we will present our findings to the solicitor, and a decision about whether charges should be made will occur at that time.”
No further details have been released.
Anyone with more information should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
