Iredell man arrested for firearm, theft charges

STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for a number of firearm and theft-related charges.
Joseph Ray Lockamy, 28, has been charged with felony larceny of a firearm, felony safecracking, felony possession of firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Lockamy is accused of having stolen a safe combination from a home on Scotts Creek Road in Statesville on Sept. 24 in order to obtain four pistols. Lockamy also allegedly stole the vehicle at the residence to leave the scene.
Lockamy was arrested on Friday morning, Sept. 21, after returning to the residence to return the vehicle. The victim of the theft alerted authorities and deputies arrived at the scene and placed him in custody.
Lockamy was on post-release supervision by the North Carolina Department of Corrections for previous criminal charges at the time of this arrest. He has been issued an $80,000 secured bond while awaiting a court appearance.
