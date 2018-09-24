First full day of fall, still feels like summer

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A little cooler Monday, then back to the 80s. How about rain chances?
This is the first full day of fall, but it has seems more like summer.
The high in Charlotte reached 87 degrees. The average high is 79 degrees. Monday will at least get us closer to that number.
We will be in the upper 80s for one day as a cold front moves through.
It will still be on the humid side, so don’t expect too much just yet.
There is also a 30 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Tuesday has an even lower rain chance, but we return to the low 80s for highs.
The best rain chances will come on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be in the mid 80s and it will be a little humid. Another front will take rain chances up to 50 percent both days.
By Friday and next weekend, we will settle down in the low 80s. Rain chances will also back off by then.
Make it a great week!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
