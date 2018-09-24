Firefighters save the day for 3-year-old who’s birthday party got canceled

HARRISBURG, NC (WBTV) - Melissa Reid started to panic when by 10 am Sunday morning, 7 out of the 8 kids scheduled to attend her son’s party, had to cancel.
“So here I was the birthday party was in two hours and I just didn’t know what to do,” Reid said.
Her 3-year-old son Jackson had been looking forward to his party all week. She couldn’t bear to tell him it was cancelled. In a desperate attempt to save at least some part of the day, she called the Harrisburg Fire Department to ask if she could bring Jackson by to take a picture with the truck.
Captain Joe Yowler answered the phone, “I told her sure, and then I called all the other stations and they were on board without a doubt.”
But what they were on board with, wasn’t just letting Jackson come see the truck. Yowler and his crew went out and bought balloons, cupcakes and ice cream. When Jackson got there, he had his birthday party.
“It’s just what we do,” Yowler said of the gesture that’s now been featured on national news outlets.
Jackson’s smile was evidence of why they do what they do.
