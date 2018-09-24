49ers take defending champs to five in 3-2 road loss

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte volleyball took the reigning tournament champions to five on their home court before falling 3-2 (22-25, 25-19, 12-25, 25-23, 10-15) in a Conference USA thriller Sunday afternoon.
Three Niners recorded double-digit kills led by a new career high 15 from Jocelyn Stoner and 15 from Reeana Richardson.
“What a weekend,” exclaimed Head Coach Karen Weatherington. “The only drawback is that the cardiac kids didn’t prevail in the five setter this time. I can’t emphasize how proud we are of this group. Everyone showed up to play and we really handled the pressure of playing on the road.”
After five weeks on the road, the 49ers will finally return home to Halton Arena next Sunday afternoon opening up the home portion of the C-USA slate.
Florida Atlantic comes to town for the first of two meetings on the year with first serve scheduled for 1:00 p.m.
