Concord police searching for person responsible for two armed robberies
By WBTV Web Staff | September 24, 2018 at 10:35 AM EST - Updated September 24 at 10:35 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are searching for a robber dressed in all black with a white clown mask.

According to a release from Concord Police, the first robbery happened Sunday around 2:50 a.m. at the Speedway gas station in the 500 block of Warren C. Coleman Boulevard. The second robbery happened later that night around 10:15 p.m. at the Bojangle’s restaurant in the 3400 block of U.S. Highway 601 South.

The robber in both cases was seen exiting a blue Dodge Durango, the release stated.

Police are searching for a car used in two robberies. (Concord Police Department)

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call police at 704-920-5000.

