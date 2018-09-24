Concord police searching for person responsible for two armed robberies

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are searching for a robber dressed in all black with a white clown mask.
According to a release from Concord Police, the first robbery happened Sunday around 2:50 a.m. at the Speedway gas station in the 500 block of Warren C. Coleman Boulevard. The second robbery happened later that night around 10:15 p.m. at the Bojangle’s restaurant in the 3400 block of U.S. Highway 601 South.
The robber in both cases was seen exiting a blue Dodge Durango, the release stated.
Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call police at 704-920-5000.
