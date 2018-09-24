Christmas tree picked in Avery County for White House Blue Room

NEWLAND, NC (WBTV) - Larry Smith had entered the National Christmas Tree contest several times and never came up the winner, but that changed last August when he finally won.
His prize? He gets to supply the centerpiece for the White House Christmas decorations. The tree will adorn the Blue Room.
“It is such an honor," said Smith on Monday.
Monday was when White House officials came by and picked out the tree that will be presented to the President and the First Lady in November. White House Chief Usher Timothy Harleth and White House Superintendent of Grounds Dale Haney hiked the hills of Smith’s farm to find the perfect tree.
It took a little while, but they decided on a 25-year-old 19-foot tall Fraser Fir. The tree was marked with a red ribbon and will be cut and taken to the White House just before Thanksgiving.
“They made a good choice,” said Smith.
Smith will go to the White House and personally present the tree to President Trump and the First Lady.
