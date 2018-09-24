Charlotte Hornets embrace new era

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets held their annual media day at Spectrum Center before departing for Chapel Hill for their first day of training camp on Tuesday, September 25th.
This is a new era of Hornets basketball, one that Coach James Borrego feels confident the team is embracing.
"They're a much more unselfish group than I thought, a much more unselfish group. I think they care about each other, they like being around each other, they like moving the ball to each other. They communicate much more than I thought when I originally took this job. I think there's a connection here that I didn't realize until I got here," Borrego said.
Although the first game of the 2018 NBA season hasn't even been played yet, Hornets point guard Kemba Walker is already addressing the 2019 off season - for what he says will be the only time this year.
"This is where I wanna be. I don't want to be nowhere else. You know you see guys wanting to leave teams and stuff like that. I don't want to do that. I want to create something here, create something special here in Charlotte . . . something that we've never had here. I want to create some consistency. I want to be a part of it. That's just how I feel," Walked explained.
The Hornets first preseason game is scheduled for this Friday, September 28th.
