Back to the 80s with a chance of rain as the week continues

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
- Rain chances return
- Back to the 80s
- Humidity STILL isn’t gone!
Did you enjoy the day in the 70s? Tomorrow, it’s right back to the 80s. Tuesday will be a variably cloudy day with a high in the low 80s. Rain chances stand at about 20%.
Wednesday and Thursday will be the most unsettled. A cold front will bring rain chances both days. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out at times. Highs will be in the mid 80s and the humidity will be unseasonably high. (Not much different from where we have been, but this is the end of September, for goodness sake!)
Next Friday and Saturday only hold a 30-40% chance for rain but it might be next week before the humidity decides to go down. Yep! Next week is October!
Have a good evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
