Average Sept. temps for the beginning of the week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The average high in Charlotte in late September is 79° and that’s about where I suspect we’ll wind up later this afternoon. The change to cooler temperatures comes via extensive cloud cover and a marine-influenced easterly breeze. Rain chances will remain fairly low today, though a few may pop up this afternoon in southern sections and mountains showers seem likely as well.
Any breaks in the clouds that do manage to develop this afternoon will likely fill right back in tonight and a little drizzle may form as we slip back into the muggy 60s.
Tuesday starts with low clouds but probably ends with more sunshine and afternoon readings in the low 80s. A passing late day thundershower can’t be ruled out.
The best rain chances will come on Wednesday and Thursday as a cool front pushed our way from the west. Both days will feature highs in the mid 80s with rain chances up to at least 50%.
By Friday and next weekend, we will settle down in the low 80s. Rain chances will also back off by then as drier air filter in behind the front.
Make it a great week!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
