App State soccer defeats Georgia Southern

BOONE, NC (WBTV) - The Mountaineers defeated Georgia Southern 2-1 Sunday and are 2-0 in the Sun Belt for the first time since their first year in the conference in 2014.
Appalachian also surpasses last season’s win total, while the back-to-back road victories are the first since 2015.
“Today was a gritty game against a tough, disciplined Georgia Southern side,” head coach Sarah Strickland said. “I thought we weathered the storm from their system of play and countered the fact that Georgia Southern had Friday off while we played double overtime and traveled.”
App State will close out the three-match road trip next Saturday at Coastal Carolina, who is also undefeated in the Sun Belt with a 3-0 mark. The showdown is at 2 p.m.
“I’m proud of this program and grateful for all the support that has surrounded us,” Strickland continued. “I’m excited for our alumni that attended the 50th year anniversary in women’s sports and appreciative to those that have been texting us that were unable to attend. We look forward to next weekend and hope to see fans at our Coastal Carolina game and are willing to support the rebuilding of Coastal by donating supplies for their rebuilding process.”
