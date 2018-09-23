Rowan County investigators seek assistance identifying individuals on surveillance

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has released still images of surveillance footage showing an act of larceny at a local Dick’s Sporting Goods.
The images show three black males who entered the store on Julian Road on Sept. 19 and are believed to have stolen Nike apparel while in the store for a period of around 30 seconds.
Anyone with information as to the identity of these individuals in the pictures shown below should call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
