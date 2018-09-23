Rain chance returns as fall brings cooler weather

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Welcome fall! - Feeling cooler? - Rain chance returns.
We officially welcomed fall at 9:54 Saturday evening. It has been a very warm couple of weeks!
We haven’t had one day this month with an average or below average temperature. In Charlotte, we’ve been at least 2 degrees above average every day.
We will start a cooling trend over the next week. Temperatures will at least be closer to where they should be this time of year.
A cold front will slide south and keep us unsettled for a few days.
Sunday looks pretty decent with only a 30 percent chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low 80s on the first full day of fall.
Monday will be even cooler. In fact, many of us won’t even hit the 80 degrees mark. Upper 70s will be quite a change.
There is a better rain chance though - not just on Monday but all week. There is a 40 to 50 percent chance on any given day.
Highs after Monday will be in the low to mid 80s.
Have a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
