Person suffers two broken legs in three-car crash

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One person suffered two broken legs, and another was injured in a three-car crash in Charlotte Sunday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of East Arrowood Road and Arborgate Drive.
CMPD says only a driver was in each of the three cars involved.
Police say the driver of a gray Tahoe crossed the lane and collided with the side of a silver Honda Civic before crashing head-on into a Dodge pickup truck.
The driver of the gray Tahoe was taken to the hospital with two broken legs, while the driver of the Civic suffered neck injuries.
The driver of Dodge is okay and was walking and talking after the accident.
Police do not know why the Tahoe driver crossed over into the other lane.
No further information was released.
