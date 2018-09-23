NC Zoo offers free admission for Florence evacuees

ASHEBORO, NC (WBTV) - The North Carolina Zoo is offering free admission to evacuees that fled Hurricane Florence from across the Carolinas.
From Sept. 24 through Sept. 28, the zoo will provide free admission for parties of up to 6 evacuees. To participate in the deal, visitors merely need to provide proof of residency in an evacuation area of North or South Carolina.
The zoo is located in Asheboro and is open from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm with last entry to the venue ending at 4:00 pm each day.
For more information visit NCZoo.org or call 919-807-7300
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.