Mobile hospital deployed after Florence helps new mom deliver baby

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A mobile hospital that was deployed to Pender County after Hurricane Florence helped a new mom deliver her baby Friday.
Carolinas MED-1 mobile hospital has been operating as the only medical facility within a 50-mile radius in Burgaw, North Carolina, since Monday, Sept. 17.
Staffed with doctors, nurses and other medical providers from Atrium Health, the team has helped more than 400 patients in a week.
On Friday, the team helped to deliver a baby. Baby girl Murphy was born weighing 6 pounds 15 ounces.
First-time mom Keyana and dad arrived at the mobile emergency department around 8 a.m. Friday.
Keyana was 41-weeks pregnant and in active labor.
Doctors in MED-1 were able to connect virtually with an OB in Charlotte to evaluate and confirm a delivery plan.
Several other teammates, including local paramedics were on hand to help Keyana, through the delivery, while her husband and mother were by her side,
Baby girl Murphy was born just a few hours later and both mom and baby are doing well.
Keyana says she had planned to deliver naturally, but never thought it would be in a mobile hospital.
“It is just so crazy that Murphy came when she did! Everyone has been so wonderful to me and my family,” Keyana said.
Dr. Andrew Godfrey, an emergency room physician at Atrium Health, delivered the baby and says it was a team effort, from comforting mom as much as possible, to teammates standing by offering to help wherever needed, he says everyone is thrilled for the happy outcome.
“This was just the icing on the cake. We got to take part in something amazing like a birth, and things went well. This is the most rewarding thing I have ever done in my medical career,” Godfrey said.
Just two years ago, the MED-1 team welcomed baby Logan while deployed to Lumberton, North Carolina, after Hurricane Matthew.
