Epicentre evacuated following bomb threat early Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CMPD responded to a bomb threat on Sunday morning after an individual at the venue claimed to have the device with him on-site.
Officers were able to locate the suspect following the initial reports of the threat at 1:09 am and detain him before bringing in the bomb squad to examine the package.
Bomb squad technicians used the assistance of a robot to determine that the package being investigated was safe and that no explosive device was located.
Rayshon Javor Duncan, 29, has been arrested for charges of allegedly perpetrating a hoax device as well as making a false bomb threat.
