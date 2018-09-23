Cooler temperatures arrive in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Welcome to Fall! Just in time, temperatures are finally starting to come down a little bit, and most areas will be noticeably cooler today over yesterday.
With a back-door cool front edging in, especially areas to the North & West of Charlotte will feel the cool-down as most won't make it out of the 70s (even 60s for higher elevations). In the city and points south, we'll get into the low 80s, but that's still an improvement over yesterday.
The front may trigger some widely scattered showers this afternoon. If you're heading to the Panthers game you may want the poncho (especially for the second half) just in case.
Monday will be even cooler. In fact, many of us won’t even hit the 80 degree mark. Upper 70s will be quite a change. It's still damp with scattered showers lasting into Tuesday.
Mid-late week another front rolls through, this time stalling a bit over the Carolinas Wednesday-Friday. This keeps things unsettled with temps in the 80s. Once this front finally clears by next weekend, we may finally have a long-awaited drop in humidity.
Have a great Sunday!
