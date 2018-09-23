Community rededicates memorial to students killed in car crash 23 years ago

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Community members in Huntersville gathered Saturday to rededicate a memorial to two young girls who were killed in a car crash in 1995.
Laura Barnette and Mandi Meador were killed in a motor vehicle crash in 1995 and are members of the “Angels of ’97.”
The Angels of ’97 Memorial Scholarship Organization was created after tragedy struck the graduating class of 1997 from North Mecklenburg High School.
The 1997 graduating class suffered the loss of several of its classmates.
Between their 10th and 12th grade years, the class lost five of their classmates to car accidents and illness.
On the website, Laura Barnette was described as an IB student and dolphin lover who dreamed of attending UNC-Wilmington to major in Marine Biology.
Mandi Meador was described as an all-around student and church leader committed to helping others. She also was Miss Teen Charlotte.
Family and friends use a community-involved dinner and a golf tournament to raise money to offer scholarships to North Meck, Hopewell and Hough High Seniors.
A Support Group for parents who have lost children known as the Angels of ’97 Ministries began in 2004.
