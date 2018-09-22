’Stiletto Sprint’ breaks fundraising record

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Every year I step into my stilettos to help make strides in fighting ovarian cancer and other gynecological cancers.
Every year I see this beautiful girl - Alli.
For years she came with her aunt, Erica Bell. Now, since Erica’s passing in 2017, she comes with her Mom to honor Erica’s legacy.
The Stiletto Sprint was started by the “Teal Magnolias”. A group of fighters who knew their cancer was hard to detect and even harder to fight!
They wanted to make some noise.
I mentioned today that I cry when our group of survivors makes the sprint- it’s hard not to. Because it seems there’s always a new face in the crowd and one that’s missing.
Atrium Health Foundation has made sure the tradition continues along with several community sponsors.
Ovarian cancers are called “silent killers”, or “whispering cancers”.
The symptoms are often vague-bloating, feeling full quickly, chronic constipation, frequent and urgent urination.
Often we are too busy to even realize something isn’t right.
Know your body. Tell your doctor if something doesn’t seem normal.
Thank you to everyone who helped raise $105,000 to critical research and care that stays right here and helps our neighbors through Stiletto Sprint!
Thanks for all the hugs! You know I’m praying for you! Atrium Health Foundation and Atrium Health providers, Thank you! #TealHeels #OverianCancerAwareness
