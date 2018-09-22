Rock Hill Police looking for missing 22-year-old man

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - Police in Rock Hill are looking for a 22-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday.
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, 22-year-old Brett Sullivan, from Rock Hill, has been missing since the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept 19.
Sullivan has brown eyes, brown hair, weighs 190 pounds and was last seen wearing khakis and a red button-up plaid Gamecock shirt.
His last known location was the Burger King on West Main Street.
Police say if you see Sullivan or know where he is, please dial 911.
