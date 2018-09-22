Popular new Panthers game parking spot to be closed by park rangers

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - For Sunday football fans, development in West Charlotte means less parking spots. So, some people forged their own at the recent opening weekend.
“They all think they’ve found their secret spot to park for a home game, I just don’t know how long that’s going to last,” resident Barbara De La Portilla said.
The hot spot is the Wesley Heights greenway, packed with Panthers fans at the first home game of the season.
“It was crazy,” De La Portilla said.
20 years, at least, and Wesley Heights residents have never seen a sight like this.
“Not quite like that,” resident Greg Lilley said. “Not quite like that, that was a spectacle.”
What’s essentially this neighborhood’s front lawn, facing the famed Bank of American Stadium, was covered in cars. Some people were tailgating.
“There used to be lots, and they’re gone,” De La Portilla said. “So, what are you going to do, turn onto the closest street, and this happens to be one of the closest streets.”
It’s a nuisance, sure - a tough time getting out of the house.
“We tried three different ways to try to get out of the neighborhood,” Lilley said.
Add that to mud upheaved behind the tailgater’s tires.
But park officials say there are some safety concerns at the same time.
“It never was designed for that,” Superintendent of Park Operations Greg Clemmer said. “Somebody could get hurt, the greenway was never designed to have people park on it.”
This game day, park rangers will be posted along the spot, coning off the area from potential parkers.
Residents are pleased.
“They should probably come and monitor it, just to make sure there is no damage in the future,” De La Portilla said.
