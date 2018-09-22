Police investigate overnight stabbing death in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CMPD is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday morning off the 400 block of Honeywood Avenue.
Officers responded to a call for service regarding an assault with a deadly weapon at 2:36 am. After responding to the call, a female stabbing victim was discovered and was declared deceased by Medic at the scene.
CMPD has identified a person-of-interest who has been transported to police headquarters to be interviewed at this time. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Peden is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
