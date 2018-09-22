NCDOT announces safe routes to Wilmington, says to avoid 11 counties

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has identified three safe alternate routes for drivers to access Wilmington.
Wilmington was flooded when Hurricane Florence swept through the city.
After the storm came through, officials said there was basically no access into the city for multiple days.
On Saturday, NCDOT announced three routes into Wilmington that are now open to the public.
- From the south, take US-17.
- From the north, travel on Interstate 40 East to NC-24 East (exit 373), then onto US-17 South.
- From Fayetteville, take NC-87 to US-701 South to NC-211 East to US-74 East.
The department says drivers may also use I-40 to NC-24 (exit 373) to reach Jacksonville.
With these routes open, NCDOT is reminding drivers that travel is still not safe to all of North Carolina as of yet.
State transportation officials recommend people avoid any unnecessary travel in 11 hard-hit counties where the risk of flooding remains.
These counties are Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, Jones, Lenoir, Pender, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, and southeastern Wayne (south of US-70 Business and east of US-117).
NCDOT says officials are making progress to reduce the number of road closures, which they say statewide totaled 550 Saturday morning.
Transportation officials say rivers are cresting through this weekend in southeastern North Carolina, where many roads remain impassable, including parts of I-40 closer to Wilmington.
When the water recedes, NCDOT says they will inspect for damage and make any necessary repairs before reopening the roads.
NCDOT is reminding drivers that although water is receding on some roads, the roads and bridges may be damaged and the closures are still in effect.
“If a road is closed it is closed for a reason,” the NCDOT press release read.
Drivers should adhere to road signs, and should never go around or move barricades.
Click here for a list of roads affected by the Florence and road conditions by county and visit DriveNC.gov for the latest road conditions and closures,
